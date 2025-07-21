Naylor Accountancy Group expands South Coast footprint with acquisition of Rowdens

Naylor Accountancy Group has consolidated its position on the South Coast with the acquisition of Chichester-based Rowdens Limited.

Naylors is a fast-growing accountancy firm that supports clients located throughout the South East of England. Founded in Tunbridge Wells by Nikolai Naylor in 2011, it now operates six offices in the UK and one in Canada.

Rowdens is a full-service accountancy practice that offers accounting, tax, bookkeeping, VAT and other services.

Founded in Chichester by Penny and Jonathan Rowden in 2007, its acquisition adds to Naylor Accountancy Group’s offices in Crowborough, Tunbridge Wells, Southampton and Romsey, as well as London Bridge and Toronto, Canada.

The deal has enabled the vendors, Mr and Mrs Rowden, to pursue their plans for a phased retirement.

Nikolai Naylor, managing director of Naylor Accountancy Group, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rowdens to the Naylor Accountancy family. They are a fantastic cultural fit, and their talented team aligns perfectly with our values.

“This acquisition marks another step in our ten-year strategy to grow through meaningful partnerships and to help businesses thrive.”

The transaction was completed with the backing of the ETL GLOBAL group of professional services firms, which Naylor Accountancy Group became part of in 2024.

Naylors was advised on the acquisition by the commercial law firm Glaisyers ETL, which is a fellow member of the ETL GLOBAL network. Glaisyers ETL also advised ETL GLOBAL UK on its initial investment in Naylors last year.

The corporate team at Glaisyers ETL which acted on the transaction was led by partner and head of corporate Daniel Varney and senior associate Niki Polymeridou.

Mr Varney said, “This deal is a great strategic acquisition for Naylors, consolidating its presence in the region. It’s also a good example of an ETL-backed deal, investing in high-quality, well-managed firms like Rowdens and allowing the owners of those practices to enjoy the fruits of their years of hard work while providing continuity and certainty for the business and its clients.

“The two firms are a great cultural and operational fit and this deal offers the potential for growth on both sides. I wish all parties well and look forward to watching the continued growth of Naylor Accountancy Group, and its new Chichester operation, over the years ahead.”

Consultant Adam Lee acted as in-house counsel to Naylor Accounting Group in relation to the transaction, coordinating legal matters internally and working closely with Glaisyers ETL and other parties.

The vendors of Rowdens Limited were advised by Ryan Ho of Rubric Law. The deal was originated by business agent James Gosling of AJ Chambers.