Network Rail gives update on £5m Eastbourne station work

It was announced in October 2020 that the money would be spent on restoring the station to its ‘former glory'.

Work includes canopy refurbishment, slate roof replacement, masonary work, and new roofing above the atrium.

Shaun King, from Network Rail, said at the time, “The quality of work on site is being completed to a very high standard and we’re taking great care to restore the Grade II listed building to its former glory.”

Eastbourne Railway Station (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Now plans have been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council from Network Rail for the railway station to have work done to its lighting system.

The documents say the proposal is to renew and refurbish the system for the train shed canopy.

The change is needed because the existing fixtures are ‘life expired and inefficient’, the plans say.

Eastbourne Railway Station - big refurbishment

The new lights will ‘enhance the functionality and overall appearance of the building’.

If approved, Network Rail says the historic fabric of the building will not be damaged and ‘preserve the inherent character of the listed building and provide a betterment on the existing situation’.

The Herald was told in January by Network Rail that the work would be done by February 23 but there is still work going on and the original drop-off zone still remains shut to the public.

A Network Rail spokesperson said this week, “I can now confirm that works to the front canopy and front of the building are all complete. The work above the atrium is likely be carried out later this year.

“We will proceed with the renewal of the lighting system as soon as we get listed building consent which is also due later this year.

“In addition to this, the drop-off zone is based within the trainshed and until the programme of work is complete, it will not be open to traffic or pedestrians, only to bus replacement services. Until then, all access is around the back of the station.”

No date for all work being complete is known yet.