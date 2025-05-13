New affordable council homes completed in Uckfield following demolition of retirement living scheme

Some 20 new affordable and sustainable council homes have been completed in Uckfield.

Wealden District Council announced that Coronation Place now offers 18 carbon zero ready homes for social rent, plus two for purchase on a shared ownership basis.

The council said the site was formerly used for a retirement living scheme in Southview Drive, known as Streatfeild House, which was demolished.

The council added that two homes have been built for wheelchair users with the others being built to accessible standards.

Coronation Place has been unveiled in Uckfield. Photo: Wealden District Council

Councillor Daniel Manvell, Alliance for Wealden (Labour Party) and lead councillor for Housing, Benefits and Revenues, said: “I had the pleasure of visiting Coronation Place. It’s a brilliant place to live – quiet, attractive and with a lovely patch of woodland alongside. I’m so proud that these homes are exemplary in terms of eco-friendly design, so well insulated they will keep tenants bills incredibly low, and for disabled access, there are two homes with lifts for families with disabled children. In the midst of this housing crisis Wealden District Council is doing all it can to enable more social and affordable housing for all. This development will help our communities to grow.”

The council said all of the homes are highly energy efficient with high levels of insulation, heat pumps and photovoltaic solar panels. The aim is to reduce energy use and its cost for occupiers. Each home has achieved an EPC A rating and has an electric vehicle charging point.

The new development was completed by Trinity Homes Ltd.

Marcus Cory, from Trinty Homes, said: “We’re proud to have delivered this high- quality development at Coronation Place in partnership with Wealden District Council and its stakeholders. As a local contractor, it’s particularly rewarding to play a part in creating affordable, energy-efficient homes that will benefit the community for years to come. From the early stages of groundworks through to completion, sustainability, accessibility, and quality have been at the heart of our work. We’re pleased to see these much-needed homes now providing comfortable, future-ready living for residents in Uckfield.”

James Hick, affordable homes delivery manager from Homes England, said, “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting stakeholders of all sizes to achieve their ambitions. It is great to see that funding from the Affordable Homes Programme has enabled this development and provide much needed new homes in Uckfield.” The council said the project secured HM Government funding via the SPACES Programme from the Brownfield Land Release Fund, which was used towards the costs of preparing the site before the development.

Josie Ward, SPACES programme manager, said: “It’s always great to give support to such exciting projects like Coronation Place. To see the homes completed to such high standards is a great example of how Local Authorities can deliver excellent affordable housing schemes for local people.”