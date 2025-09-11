New Aldi in Eastbourne celebrates opening with help from Team GB Olympian

The Eastbourne store, which opened its doors on Thursday, September 11, is the newest Aldi to open in Eastbourne and will be run by Store Manager Brett Foster, along with a team of 28 colleagues from the local community.

Team GB bronze medallist Jodie Williams gave away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue, before delivering an inspirational assembly for pupils at The Haven Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative, Get Set to Eat Fresh.

Aldi Eastbourne also offered pupils at The Haven Primary School the opportunity to win a £20 gift voucher to spend at the new store. The children were tasked with creating a poster to show what healthy eating means to them.

Jodie Williams announced the winner during the assembly and the pupil was presented with their £20 voucher.

Store Manager Brett Foster said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Eastbourne. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks. I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support The Haven Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

Team GB star Jodie Williams said: “I’ve had a fantastic time opening the new Aldi this morning. It was an honour to officially open the store and welcome customers inside for the first time.

“It was great to speak with the children at The Haven Primary School about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family. Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The new Aldi store offers large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, and an exclusive section full of Health & Beauty products.

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Eastbourne to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

1 . Olympian Jodie Williams opens store with staff and children from The Haven Aided Co of E Methodist school - at Aldi store opening in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne Olympian Jodie Williams opens store with staff and children from The Haven Aided Co of E Methodist school - at Aldi store opening in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne. Photo: David McHugh

2 . New Aldi in Eastbourne celebrates opening with help from Team GB Olympian New Aldi in Eastbourne celebrates opening with help from Team GB Olympian Photo: David McHugh

3 . Olympian Jodie Williams with first shopper Sandra Layson - - at Aldi store opening in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne Olympian Jodie Williams with first shopper Sandra Layson - - at Aldi store opening in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne. Photo: David McHugh

4 . Manager Brett Foster - at Aldi store opening in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne Manager Brett Foster - at Aldi store opening in Pacific Drive, Eastbourne. Photo: David McHugh