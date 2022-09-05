New Aldi supermarket and care home included in Eastbourne proposal

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi, McCarthy Stone, and LNT Care Developments said they are working together on proposals for a development in Pacific Drive.

The three partners are launching a community consultation on their shared vision to develop the site, which would provide a new Aldi food store, 57 specialist McCarthy Stone retirement living apartments and a ‘state-of-the-art’ 66-bed care home from LNT Care Developments.

The site already has planning permission from Eastbourne Borough Council for employment use, but this has not previously been actioned, according to the group.

The proposed Aldi store is in light blue, LNT’s proposed care home is in purple and McCarthy Stone’s proposed retirement apartments are shown in light orange.

The three partners said they are now coming together to develop the land with a joint scheme which could include the creation of 112 jobs across the development.

The group added that the development could also enhance local shopping choices, provide ‘much-needed’ retirement apartments and a care home, provide ecological enhancements and give a boost to the local economy while ‘breathing new life into a brownfield site’.

A project representative said: “We believe our vision for the site at Sovereign Harbour will make a significant contribution to the local area and deliver a host of major benefits.

“Along with enhancing local shopping choice, the scheme will deliver a much-needed care home along with retirement apartments to meet increasing demand.

“We are keen to speak to residents and other local stakeholders about our vision and would invite them to take part in our community consultation.”

The project team is organising a drop-in session at Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club to exhibit the plans, which will take place from 3pm-7pm on Thursday, September 8.

The representative added: “Additionally, for those unable to attend the drop-in session, a virtual exhibition is being launched online for those who wish to view the proposals and make comments from the comfort of their own home.

“The website address is pacificdrive.consultationonline.co.uk and the online consultation will run from Thursday, September 8, to Tuesday, September 20.

"The project team can also be contacted with any comments or questions via [email protected] or by leaving a message on our freephone line, 0800 298 7040.”