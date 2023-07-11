Maybugs have launched their latest venture in Sussex, opening the first floor of their Eastbourne store to local and UK based Artisan producers for free.

This community project is unique in that none of the traders pay a fee for their pitch, and Maybugs does not take any commission either. Meaning that the producer keeps 100 per cent of what they sell.

Greg Rose, co-owner of Maybugs said: “This is something which has been in planning for a long time, so to see it open and bustling with customers is just a great feeling. John and I desperately wanted to do something for all the small local producers who have struggled in the current climate to get their product into retail, and using the first floor of our High Street store seemed the perfect location”

“When we were starting out with Maybugs, we were given so many opportunities and help that this is our way of paying forward the favour. We hope that locals and tourists alike will love the concept, a permanent base in the town where you’ll find a variety of what Sussex and the UK has to offer.”

Co-Owners John Dale and Greg Rose at The Market Opening. Picture: Maybugs

The type of product and traders at the market will vary from week to week, some of those currently on display are; Handmade Jewellery, Printed Textiles, Vintage Silk Flowers, Hand Painted Glass, Oil Paintings, Scented candles and wax melts, plus lots more.

The Market will be a permanent fixture with some local producers already having committed right up until Christmas.

Inside The Market. Picture: Maybugs

Maybugs Eastbourne. Picture: Maybugs