The business, which is owned by Jo-Anne Bredenhann, received two awards in The British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Imogen’s won Gold in the Aesthetic Clinic of the Year category and Silver for Skin Specialist of the Year in the South East Region.

A spokesperson for the clinic said: “Thank you to all our fantastic clients for your ongoing support and for making this achievable.”

Owner of Imogen’s Laser Skin Clinic Jo-Anne Bredenhann

Jo-Anne, who started the business 2019, is an experienced skin therapist and offers one-to-one treatments to target individual skin concerns in a relaxed environment.

The clinic offers pain-free laser hair removal, thread vein and cryotherapy blemish removal, skin peels and micro-needling, skin resurfacing and LED light treatment to improve skin texture.

There is also an in-house qualified personal trainer who offers one-on-one electro muscle stimulation sessions to tone and strengthen and the body.

Imogen’s Laser Skin Clinic won two awards at The British Hair and Beauty Awards