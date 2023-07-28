NationalWorldTV
New bakery set to come to ESK Eastbourne

A new bakery and deli is set to arrive at ESK in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:00 BST

Albion Bakery & Deli will be opening in ESK’s Eastbourne store from Monday, August 7.

They will have all the finest breads, cakes, curry spices, massive range of cheeses, chutneys and a whole lot more including milk.

The bakery will be open six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

Albion Bakery & Deli will be opening in ESK’s Eastbourne store from Monday, August 7. Picture: ESKAlbion Bakery & Deli will be opening in ESK’s Eastbourne store from Monday, August 7. Picture: ESK
The bakery joins Skinners Café, which opened in June, as new ventures in the store in the town.

Skinners Cafe moved into the ESK Warehouse in June 19 after The Bean Bike café had moved on following increasing demand outside of the ESK warehouse.

The Scottish Bakery also announced plans to move into the warehouse at ESK in the town in May.

The Scottish bakery will be offering all manner of food and drink to shoppers including Scotch Pie, Millionaire's shortbread and different flavours of Scottish Tablet.