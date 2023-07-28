A new bakery and deli is set to arrive at ESK in Eastbourne.

Albion Bakery & Deli will be opening in ESK’s Eastbourne store from Monday, August 7.

They will have all the finest breads, cakes, curry spices, massive range of cheeses, chutneys and a whole lot more including milk.

The bakery will be open six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

Picture: ESK

The bakery joins Skinners Café, which opened in June, as new ventures in the store in the town.

Skinners Cafe moved into the ESK Warehouse in June 19 after The Bean Bike café had moved on following increasing demand outside of the ESK warehouse.

The Scottish Bakery also announced plans to move into the warehouse at ESK in the town in May.

