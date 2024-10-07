Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new barbershop has opened in Eastbourne town centre.

The Spot, on South Street, was launched by Liam Brickley and Sina Rajabali, who have 20 years of barbering experience between them.

The duo have run their own brands before (Brickleys Barbershop in Old Town and OriginalBarber in the town centre) and have come together to launch a new barbering venture.

The Spot was formally opened by Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde, who went to Cavendish School with Liam.

Sina and Liam said in a statement: “We’re more than just a barbershop. We’ve created a lively atmosphere where like-minded individuals can come together.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for your continued support, and we warmly welcome anyone seeking a new barbershop to call home. Come and experience The Spot for yourself.”

Josh Babarinde MP said: “Massive congratulations to Sina and Liam for launching Eastbourne’s newest barbershop The Spot is such a slick set-up, complete with premium coffee machine for customers and DJ decks at the opening event too.

"Having set up a business myself in my previous life, I can imagine just how much hard graft Liam, Sina and the team put in behind the scenes to bring their vision to life.

"They’re a credit to Eastbourne and their entrepreneurial spirit deserves our town’s support.“

The Spot is open six days a week, from 9am to 6pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9am to 8pm on Thursday and 8.30am to 4pm on Saturday.