New beauty salon opened by beauty founder

A brand new holistic beauty treatment centre was officially opened during the Hastings Week celebrations last week.

Tranquility based at 177, Queens Road Hastings had their grand opening last Wednesday.

The ribbon was cut by Tracey Smith the founder of Ashmira Botanica beauty products which are sold in over 800 salons across the UK and in Harrods of Knightsbridge.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with Sandra Martin from televisions Gogglebox and ITV's 100 years younger in 21 days.

Tracey was ably supported by Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean, Sandra Martin from Gogglebox and the Past Mayor of Bexhill who doubles as the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad.

Tracey cut the ribbon and said " It gives me great pleasure to declare Tranquility open."

Lynn Elliott the owner of Tranquility said " Thanks to everyone who attended the grand opening of Tranquility, it's been a wonderful day."

Lord Brett McLean said " Not only is it Hastings Week where we celebrate everything that's positive about the Borough, but it's a double celebration for the town as we welcome a brand new business to Queens Road, let us wish Lynn many happy years of successful trading."

Lynn Elliott and Tracey Smith at Tranquility

Sandra Martin from Gogglebox said " It's a beautiful place, the decoration is calming and peaceful, the treatment was amazing I had a facial, it was beautiful. "

Cllr Azad said " It's a wonderful business catering for both ladies and gentlemen, it provides a range of services and products in a relaxing and creative environment. "