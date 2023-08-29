MLC Funerals Ltd was officially opened by the town’s mayor, Cllr Lynn Brailsford on Saturday (August 26).

The opening ceremony was started by Pipe Sargent John Ash, followed by a speech from the owner and company director Lord Brett McLean and the cutting of the ribbon by the mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett said: “MLC Funerals Ltd is delighted to be situated in Little Common. We aim to be a caring, considerate and compassionate funeral business that values death as we value life.

“We want to help support residents in their time of need, following the loss of a loved one. In doing so we will be there for the relatives and friends of the deceased and as such will provide a full 24-hour telephone support service including complementary bereavement counselling, out-of-hours home visits, weekend appointments as well as celebrancy services.“It's important that when a loved one becomes a memory that memory becomes a treasure to be encapsulated in one's heart and mind forevermore and it will be the duty, privilege and honour to provide care for the deceased and their family and friends at their time of need.“MLC Funerals will operate week days from 10am to 4pm and weekends by appointment, the business will offer a collection service, mortuary, body storage and full service arrangements including transportation for the deceased to their final resting place.“Often from death comes creation, as such, in tribute to my late parents Maureen and Reg and my late uncle Colin, MLC Funerals has been created.”