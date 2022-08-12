New Bexhill vet surgery opens

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy Tails Vets, in Turkey Road, Sidley, was officially opened by Bexhill mayor Paul Plim, along with local councillors, at a recent ceremony.

The premises used to be a butcher’s shop, which operated in Sidley for more than 60 years.

The new business is run by Jaimin Patel and his wife Hemali.

Bexhill mayor Paul Plim opened the new vets in Sidley

Hemali said: “We have opened at 116 Turkey Road, which used to be a butcher’s shop run by Mr Matthews and prior to that by his father. The butcher’s shop was trading for approximately 63 years. Mr Matthews closed down due to a well-earned retirement. His award-winning meat is still missed.

“It is quite ironic turning the property from a butcher’s shop to a vet practice. We have made significant internal changes to make the property purpose-built for a modern veterinary practice offering X-ray, ultrasound, full diagnostics in addition to surgical capabilities.

“The Bexhill mayor, along with local councillors, officially opened Happy Tails Vets at an open day on July 31 when the Happy Tails Vets team met new clients.

"We decided to open up the independent veterinary practice to provide the local area a veterinary practice within easy reach, also being able to provide a personal service and continuity of care.

"We are supported by an excellent team, with Karen in reception, and veterinary nurse Amy. The local community has been very supportive and welcoming and we and the rest of the team are looking forward to meeting the community.

“At present there is a large shortage of vets, especially locally so Jaimin is looking forward to getting stuck in, helping to provide care to pets in need.”

Dr Jaimin Patel has worked at various small animal veterinary practices and hospitals, with the majority of his 15 years' experience working at veterinary practices across Kent and Sussex.

Happy Tails Vets said it is taking on new clients offering routine consultations and health checks, along with vaccinations, flea/worming treatment, neutering/spay, diagnostics including x-ray, ultrasound, blood and urine testing, dental and soft tissue surgery.