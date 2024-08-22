Andrei Danciu and Istvan Makaresz, qualified vets who have practised for many years, opened Broad Oak Vets yesterday (Wednesday, August 21).

Ahead of this week’s opening, they spent several months renovating the former Greenleaves surgery at 119 Little Common Road.

The team at the new vets consists of Andrei, Istvan and Caitlin Cartmel.

Andrei said: “Istvan and I have known each other for more than 10 years. Six years ago we both left the practices we were working for as they were taken over by large corporations and decided to set up our own practice.

“One year later we opened Portside Vets, located in Newhaven which is now a well-established, six vet practice and provides services to pets from Peacehaven to Seaford and even Eastbourne, Brighton and Lewes.

“However, Bexhill has been my home town for the last 10 years and Istvan lives in Eastbourne, so when the opportunity arose, we did not hesitate to take on a new project closer to home.

“We have the support of a few highly experienced and competent colleagues and are very excited to open our doors for the pets of Bexhill and surrounding areas.”

Istvan qualified as a vet in Hungary in 2000 and after a short period there, working as a mixed practice vet he moved to the UK in 2005.

Andrei qualified in Bucharest, Romania in 2004 and moved to the UK 11 years ago to work as a small animal vet.

1 . Broad Oak Vets are now open at 119 Little Common Road. Owners Andrei Danciu and Istvan Makaresz pictured with the team. Broad Oak Vets are now open at 119 Little Common Road. Owners Andrei Danciu and Istvan Makaresz pictured with the team. Photo: staff

