New ‘Big Knicker Energy’ podcast launches from Eastbourne studio

Kirsty Davies has been growing her successful podcast for over a year, talking to women about anything from motherhood to business. The podcast has recently had a rebrand as Big Knicker Energy to coordinate with a new clothing line launched by the Bodiblossom team.

Big Knicker Energy encourages women to be unapologetically who they are rather than shrinking to fit what society tells them that they should be. The brand also embodies comfy tees and even comfier knickers for women who want to be bold and take control of their lives.

The podcast allows Kirsty to get to know local women, particularly other women in business, and chat candidly about anything and everything. The podcast embodies everything that Big Knicker Energy stands for with its upbeat vibes, edgy takes on contentious topics and real talk from local women.

Kirsty said “We keep hearing from women at Bodiblossom that they find themselves shrinking or feeling like life is twisting them into a pretzel to fit expectations of who they should be rather than who they are. Women are losing sight of who they are.

We want women to be unapologetically themselves so it feels only right that the Bodiblossom podcast would become all about big knicker energy. There is something empowering about having women talk openly about sex, love, business and kids with no topic off limits. Women can take a lot from the experiences of others”.

You can catch the Big Knicker Energy podcast is available on all major platforms.