Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new shop is set to open its doors on Bognor’s high street – creating 15 local jobs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poundstretcher will open in the former Wilko site, in London Road, at 9am on Thursday, October 17.

The store will offer shoppers great value on thousands of products, including household cleaning, health and beauty, food and drink, DIY and storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundstretcher is also home to the ‘Pet Hut’, which offers hundreds of discounted prices on a wide variety of popular pet products.

Poundstretcher is set to open its doors on Bognor’s high street – creating 15 local jobs. Photo: contributed

A spokesperson for Poundstretcher said: “The store has undergone a complete transformation since Poundstretcher took over the former Wilko site.

“A total of 15 new full and part-time jobs are to set to be created, and the store will be opened by the Mayor of Bognor Regis Councillor Claire Needs.

To celebrate its launch, Poundstretcher will have an entertainer for customers on the opening day, and will be giving away goody bags to the first 100 customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening celebrations will continue over the weekend, with customers having the chance to win a £10 Poundstretcher voucher every hour the store is open, from Friday, October 18 through to Sunday, October 20.

Ian Kewin, store manager of Poundstretcher Bognor Regis, said: “The whole team can’t wait to open the doors and welcome customers to our new store for the first time on October 17.

“From food, drinks and snacks through to cleaning and health and beauty essentials, together with our market-leading 99p Super Deals, Poundstretcher Bognor Regis has something for everyone, including many of the big brands that our customers love.”