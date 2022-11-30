A new company has started selling gourmet burgers out of an Eastbourne town centre bar.

Patty Boyz, which is hoping to offer deliveries soon, first started operating out of Jesters in Seaside Road on November 14.

Head chef Joshua Anderson said: “I drink in here [at Jesters] and play pool so I was in here and it never really had a food outlet and I felt like it could do with that, especially burgers and fries.

“I thought it would do well and over the last couple of weeks it has kicked off quite well. We seem to have had quite a social presence so it’s quite good.”

A meal at Patty Boyz in Eastbourne

Patty Boyz offers customers burgers, loaded fries, shakes and sundaes. The menu has been designed to fit in with the sports bar as the burgers are named after football players while taking inspiration from their nation – including former Tottenham player Clint Dempsey, who is American, and South Korea’s Park Ji-sung, who played for Manchester United.

Mr Anderson said: “I thought if I tied the menu in with the bar itself it could create more of a social presence.

“It’s trying to catch the eye of customers coming in. If it was just a cheeseburger it might not catch people but if it is a ‘Dempsey’ for instance and they correlate the two things I think it keeps in people’s mind more.”

The head chef said the company has put an emphasis on building its social media presence.

Joshua Anderson from Patty Boyz in Eastbourne

Mr Anderson added: “Yesterday one of my friends got dropped off, they said the taxi driver was talking about it [Patty Boyz] so I was a bit taken back. It’s been going well.”

Jacob’s Review:

The first thing that impressed me about Patty Boyz was the menu. It fits in perfectly with Jesters from the burger names to the food on offer. I was told that the Dempsey burger and the loaded chilli fries were popular so that is what I opted for. The Dempsey burger includes two beef patties, bacon, monterey jack cheese, barbecue sauce, lettuce and crispy onions. The skin-on beef chilli fries included cheddar and mozzarella cheese, jalapenos and sour cream.

On paper this is exactly how I would build my ideal burger. The burger was meaty and the salty bacon worked brilliantly with the sweet barbecue sauce. The cheese was fantastic and the bun was good. If I could change a couple of things I would have added a bit more barbecue sauce and lettuce. Overall, the burger was really nice and extremely filling. I struggled to finish it because I was so full – which is not like me.

The Dempsey burger at Patty Boyz in Eastbourne

The fries also impressed. They looked fantastic and the quality of the chip is exactly what you want. Sometimes with loaded fries the chips can get soggy under the toppings but these ones soaked up the juices while still staying solid. The chips were crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. As you can see in the video the cheese was stringy and it worked really well with the chilli – which had a nice spicy kick.

Those hoping to have a meal at Patty Boyz can expect to pay £15.95 for a burger, side and a pint of draught beer or soft drink – although you can upgrade your side for £3. Burgers alone cost between £8.50-£9.60 while sides are £3.50-£7.50.

I enjoyed my visit to Patty Boyz and would urge all burger-lovers to get down to Jesters to test their fantastic menu. I would rate my meal and experience at Patty Boyz an 8/10.

The loaded chilli fries at Patty Boyz in Eastbourne