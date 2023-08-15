Aventex Dental Lab, which specialises in making dentures and other similar products, is based in Sackville Road.

The new company is owned by Marii Ngwenya, from Estonia.

She said: “I am a prosthetic technician, making acrylic dentures, orthodontic appliances, and mouthguards. I want to provide a service which is easily accessible to local people, so they can have their denture repaired while doing shopping in town or they can also have coffee/tea while waiting at the lab.

Marii Ngwenya. Picture: Contributed

“There is no need to book an appointment and card payment is available. For mouthguards, an impression kit is available to pick up from the lab or it can also be posted. A new mouthguard can be ready within two to three days. There is a similar service for denture repairs as well, which all can be posted if you are not able to attend. If people need a reline (loose denture), a tooth addition or a new denture, they need to see a dentist first.”

Marii said she came to the UK in 2009 following the 2008 economic crisis.

She started off working as a carer for a care agency and then became interested in dentistry.

She said: “I was doing a domiciliary care job in the Hindhead, Haslemere and Liphook area. In the beginning the plan was to stay one year and then go back home to Estonia. Three months later I got the job in a care home in Cranleigh. Later, I met my husband there.

“In 2012 I decided I wanted to be a dental nurse and I was working in London near Kew and Richmond. A year later my interest had changed, and I was more interested of becoming a dental technician instead.