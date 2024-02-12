New business owners and would-be entrepreneurs in Eastbourne invited to free programme
Now in its second year, the Local Enterprise & Apprenticeship Platform (LEAP) programme has received £77,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Applications are open for the 2024 programme which starts in May with a business start-up workshop. Candidates will be offered support including mentoring to help them create a business plan. The event’s winner will take home £2,500 towards their start-up costs and a runner-up will receive £500.
Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, said: “This is a fantastic, free programme run by experts to support new local businesses in becoming successful.
“So whether you are thinking of starting up your own business or you are in the early stages of getting your enterprise off the ground, register for LEAP and access the help you need to turn your business dream into reality.”