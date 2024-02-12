New business owners and would-be entrepreneurs in Eastbourne invited to free programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its second year, the Local Enterprise & Apprenticeship Platform (LEAP) programme has received £77,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Applications are open for the 2024 programme which starts in May with a business start-up workshop. Candidates will be offered support including mentoring to help them create a business plan. The event’s winner will take home £2,500 towards their start-up costs and a runner-up will receive £500.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, said: “This is a fantastic, free programme run by experts to support new local businesses in becoming successful.

