ESK in Eastbourne has announced the launch of a new butchers at its store.

Slim Butcher will be launching in Eastbourne ESK from Wednesday, October 18 after starting in Hastings earlier this year.

Bob Beevis, owner of ESK said: “The Slim Butcher have over 50 years of experience in meat industry and Eastbourne should be excited to have them. The reason for this change is Stuart and his team work closely with customers and make sure everyone has the best offers and always leave happy.

“If you get chance please follow their fb and come to see Sean who will be running the counter, Sean has a great relation with Eastbourne. Any pubs and restaurants should certainly check them out.

