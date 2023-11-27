A new cafe has opened up in Meads Village and offers a menu with something for everyone.

Ren’s Kitchen opened its doors last Monday (November 20), and has already been welcomed by the community with open arms.

Serving home-baked cakes, bread and daily specials, alongside an inclusive menu, the establishment is ‘everything a cafe should be’, according to Owner Ren Esack.

Ren, who opened his first cafe in Worthing in 2008, decided to start his new endeavour in Eastbourne after making the town his home three years ago.

The cafe is a ‘passion project’ for him, and was inspired by the desire to have ‘somewhere for my kids to hang out after school’.

Despite opening just a week ago, it has quickly turned into a community hub for residents to meet.

Ren said: “From the moment we opened, everyone’s been coming in. We know everyone’s names in the village.

“It feels like everyone’s coming round your house, it’s lovely.

“This only felt like a cafe when we opened the doors and it was full of people. There’s something really special about it.

“Now I feel like Eastbourne’s my home, now I’m part of the community.”

Ren trained in fine dining straight after completing his A-Levels, but lost the passion for it when he found himself ‘just cooking to impress people’.

Following this realisation, he began working only in establishments he wanted to work in, with the aim of learning from other chefs and picking up methods and recipes from around the world.

He considers himself self-taught and is putting everything he has learned into Ren’s Kitchen.

The cafe’s extensive menu includes a wide-range of options for all meals of the day, with many options also available made vegan.

Breakfast items range from buttermilk waffles, shakshuka, and Ren’s take on a Full English. There is a huge selection of sandwiches, jacket potatoes and salads available, and customers can choose from a variety of freshly-baked bread for their sandwiches – including focaccia, sourdough, ciabatta and gluten-free.

A daily selection of savoury pastries and homemade cakes (which are ‘buy one, get one free’ on Fridays) can also be found on the counter, alongside a full menu of tea, coffee and freshly-made juices and smoothies.

See below for a review: