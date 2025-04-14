New café-restaurant opens by Eastbourne seafront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new café-restaurant has opened its doors to customers in Eastbourne.

Bangers and Mash, at 228 Terminus Road, opened on Saturday, April 12, offering a variety of traditional British cuisine.

The shop offers a variety of breakfast items including a Full English, veggie breakfast and the ‘Mega Breakfast’ as well as main menu including burgers, steak and a ‘soup of the day’.

The café-restaurant is run by business partners Georgios Mouratidis and Daniel Nazar who are aiming to offer something ‘traditional’ to both tourists and locals.

Co-owner Georgios Mouratidis and his wife in front of Bangers and Mash, a new café-restaurant that has opened in Eastbourne. Picture: Megan Baker

Georgios said: "We like this project because it is going to be traditional English food. It was originally going to be a steakhouse but after considering everything, we looked down the road and saw that no-one really did any proper, traditional breakfast .

"This is Eastbourne, we have so many tourists coming to the town, and this road already offers so much from Italian, Chinese, Greek, Spanish, so with people coming from all over we thought that we would offer something proper British.

"We plan to offer ‘specials of the day’ like soups and other proper authentic things like mushroom pie, bangers and mash.

"We also wanted something for locals as well, in the summer we know it’s going to be busy but all around the year we want residents coming in trying our proper traditional food.”

Georgios added that despite the works happening on Terminus Road, he believes that business will be good and wants to showcase what he has to offer when events and festivals come to the seafront.

He added: "I believe this area is going to be busiest in Eastbourne once they do the road so if we survive this year, I believe next year we are going to be fine because it’s going to be pedestrianised.

"People are going to be walking straight from the station straight to us. There is going to be so much going on with things like festivals, so it will be really good for us.

"It’s taken a long time to do this because when we came it was an empty shop, but we should be okay, we’re a family business and we’re looking forward to showing what we have to offer.”