New café set to open in Eastbourne announces opening date

A new café set to open in Eastbourne has announced its opening date.

The Dice Box, a board game café, will open its doors to public at its premises on Grove Road on January 24.

The café, which has branches in Leamington, Worcester, Peterborough and Stockport, offers multiple board games, drinks and snacks.

The new business will also offer a range of American style milkshakes and cocktails.

There will be children’s games suitable for ages three and up, and strategy games ranging from short games to longer games.

The Dice Box will also have party games, two player games and co-operative game which can all be taken home in its board game shop area.

The new café joins Foundry Coffee, which recently opened to the public in town, as new businesses that have set up in Eastbourne.