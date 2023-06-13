NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

New café to open at ESK Eastbourne

A new café is set to open at ESK in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:38 BST

Skinners Cafe, will be opening its store on June 19 and will be taking over The Bean Bike café who have moved on following increasing demand outside of the ESK warehouse.

In a statement ESK Warehouses said: “The Bean Bike have parted ways with ESK due to there increasingly growing demand in the event world. We would like to thank them for hard work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have new café, Skinners Café, who will be servicing a wide range of hot food including breakfasts and will be open seven days a week which will be opening on Monday, June 19.”

Most Popular
A new café is set to open at ESK in Eastbourne.A new café is set to open at ESK in Eastbourne.
A new café is set to open at ESK in Eastbourne.

The Bean Bike said: “We would like to thank all our regular customers who have supported us over the last few months and also the ESK team who have been amazing since we joined! Thanks also to the staff who have joined our team and will be joining us on our new ventures!

Skinners Cafe, will be opening its store on June 19 and will be taking over The Bean Bike caféSkinners Cafe, will be opening its store on June 19 and will be taking over The Bean Bike café
Skinners Cafe, will be opening its store on June 19 and will be taking over The Bean Bike café