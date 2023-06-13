Skinners Cafe, will be opening its store on June 19 and will be taking over The Bean Bike café who have moved on following increasing demand outside of the ESK warehouse.

In a statement ESK Warehouses said: “The Bean Bike have parted ways with ESK due to there increasingly growing demand in the event world. We would like to thank them for hard work.

“We have new café, Skinners Café, who will be servicing a wide range of hot food including breakfasts and will be open seven days a week which will be opening on Monday, June 19.”

The Bean Bike said: “We would like to thank all our regular customers who have supported us over the last few months and also the ESK team who have been amazing since we joined! Thanks also to the staff who have joined our team and will be joining us on our new ventures!