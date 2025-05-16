The team behind Roost said the café is ‘tucked into the farmyard’ at Goddenwick Farm, offering ‘a modern, relaxed space that mixes the feel of an urban coffee shop with the rustic charm of the Sussex countryside’.

It overlooks the Bluebell Railway and is aimed at coffee lovers, walkers and cyclists. Dogs are also welcome.

The Roost team said: “We set out to create something that felt fresh and stylish, more modern café than farm tearoom. It’s early days, and we’re still growing, but we’ve got plenty more in store.”

The menu offers coffee from Cuckfield Coffee, hot chocolate, wines, beers and matcha. The food selection includes freshly made filled focaccias, smashed avocado on toast and a range of sweet treats.

The site’s trail walk offers scenic views and a wooden viewing platform. There is also a ‘Play in the Hay Barn’, a farm-themed play area for families with young children. Visitors can see reindeer and pygmy goats too.

A spokesperson for Roost said: “Looking ahead, a dedicated picnic field is set to open in summer 2025 with delicious takeaway picnics made from Roost, offering another way for visitors to relax and soak in the countryside surroundings.

“Roost at Goddenwick Farm is now open daily (excluding Mondays) and ready to welcome the community for great coffee, beautiful views, and a truly unique rural experience.”

Visit goddenwickfarm.co.uk/roost to find out more.

1 . Roost Roost has a ‘Play in the Hay Barn’ Photo: Roost

2 . Roost Roost is at Goddenwick Farm, just outside Lindfield Photo: Roost

3 . Roost Part of the rustic play area Photo: Roost