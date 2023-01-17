New Canon Business Centre opens in Crawley in collaboration with SOS Systems Limited

Canon has announced the opening of a new Canon Business Centre in Crawley through a collaboration with SOS Systems Limited.

The new offering will support businesses by delivering print and document management expertise, alongside bespoke and unrivalled customer service.

Canon Business Centre SOS (CBC SOS) will open its doors on Tuesday, January 17 2023.

This is the first Canon Business Centre in the South of England and will help organisations in the region to grow and thrive. The new CBC SOS will offer advice to local businesses, providing them with tailored technology solutions to support their wider business needs. Formed through a strategic alliance between Canon and long-standing Partner SOS Systems, CBC SOS will combine the expertise of a local and trusted partner with the strength of Canon’s award-winning portfolio of products and solutions.

Based in Crawley, SOS Systems has a customer base which stretches across the South of England across multiple sectors. The business was established in 1985, and prides itself on its high levels of customer service, flexibility and innovation expertise. It delivers print, document and information management solutions to its customers and guidance on wider business initiatives such as digital transformation.

Director of B2B Indirect Sales, Canon UK&I, Stuart Miller said: “In these challenging times, organisations are looking for a technology partner that can offer best-in-class expertise and innovation. CBC SOS will help deliver this and will be underpinned by the highest level of customer service and our award-winning technology portfolio.”

