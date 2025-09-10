New care home in Bognor Regis designed with sustainable care in mind

Bradshaw Lodge care home in Bognor Regis, due to open in November 2025, has a range of sustainable features built into the home.

Bradshaw Lodge will provide high-quality residential, dementia, and respite care for up to 66 people. All bedrooms will boast ensuite wet rooms, and a unique all-inclusive fee will offer residents and families peace of mind with no hidden or unexpected costs.

Bradshaw Lodge’s green features include:

Photovoltaic solar panel arrays generate a substantial share of the home’s electricity needs. Advanced battery storage systems optimize energy use, significantly lowering the home’s carbon footprint. Sustainable building materials carefully selected for their minimal environmental impact and thermal efficiency. Ground source heat pump technology harnessing the earth’s natural heat to further reduce emissions. LED, movement sensor lighting that uses less energy and produces minimal heat. A flat roof and water-saving measures are integrated throughout the home, ensuring efficiency without compromising comfort or quality.

Em Dean, the Managing Director for Bradshaw Lodge, said, “Bradshaw Lodge is designed to provide residents with a warm, supportive home while thoughtfully minimising our impact on the planet.

"We’re delighted to offer the Bognor Regis community a space where exceptional care meets eco-conscious living."

Bradshaw Lodge is located on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, PO22 9PA. To find out more about living at Bradshaw Lodge, or to learn about the home’s commitment to living sustainably, call 01243 680409, email [email protected], or visit the Bradshaw Lodge website.

For information about working at Bradshaw Lodge, visit www.oystercarehomes.co.uk/careers/