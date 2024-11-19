Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​A new chair and vice-chair have been appointed to lead Amberley Museum through its next phase of development.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The museum is operated by the independent charity Amberley Museum & Heritage Centre and new chair Surrie Everett-Pascoe says there are 'untapped opportunities' to build on the work of the dedicated team.

Surrie, a current trustee, was elected chair at the annual meeting and Adrian Butcher was elected as vice-chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrie thanked former chair Richard Vernon and deputy chair Graham Duxbury for their long-standing commitment to the museum. She also paid tribute to their significant contribution in bringing the museum through some difficult years, including the covid pandemic.

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, with staff and volunteers at Amberley Museum at the presentation of the King’s Award for Voluntary Service

Surrie said: “I am so grateful to Richard and Graham for steering us to this point. We all feel so passionately about the museum and its ability to provide a focus for the enthusiastic interests of our volunteers in our various collections and who happily share that expert knowledge and experience with our visitors.

"We believe there are still untapped opportunities to enable the museum to thrive and continue to provide the good day out for our visitors that also helps them leave informed and enriched about our working history and I am honoured to play a part in that.”

Museum director Katrina Burton presented Richard and Graham with a vase made by the museum’s onsite pottery and a framed photo of the volunteer and staff team at the museum, taken at the presentation of the King's Award for Voluntary Service in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian, who replaces Graham, said he was honoured to assume the role of vice-chair and to play a small part in helping shape the museum's future.

Museum director Katrina Burton presents Richard Vernon, centre, and Graham Duxbury with a vase, made by the museum’s onsite pottery, and a framed photo

He added: "I have been associated with the museum for over 40 years. In my teens and early 20s, I volunteered at the then Chalk Pits Museum, helping variously in the radio exhibition, the railway and pottery.

"Amberley is truly a special place. It’s not the collections or the rural idyll that make it so – though they help – but the hundreds of devoted volunteers that have worked tirelessly over the past 45 years sharing their knowledge, skills, and above all passion."

The change in leadership presents an opportunity for the trustee board to develop the museum based on the stable foundations established over the past few years. As part of this work, the board is currently recruiting new trustees.