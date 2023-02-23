The city’s newest landlord has described his first two weeks in business as ‘amazing’.

Brenden Quinn, set up Little Monster Brewery in Chichester five years ago. He has since moved operations to Chilgrove but The business has gone from strength to strength and has allowed him to plant his feet in the city for good.

Brenden bought The Hornet Alehouse in The Hornet earlier this year and has opened Little Monster Tap in its place.

Speaking to Sussex World today (Thursday, February 23), Brenden said: “It’s just been absolutely amazing. We had our opening launch two weeks ago and it’s been great.”

Brenden Quinn

He added: “I think people have enjoyed what we have done. We are just offering a little bit more to what previous were doing I’ve just got to say thank you to everyone in Chichester and everyone who has come from further afield. We’ve got a lot more beer lines, we are still keeping the cask on, we are offering spirits now, the opening hours are a little bit later and I think just adding those extra things has made people a bit more excited about the new bar.”

Last year Little Monster opened its brand-new brewery in Chilgrove and the team saw huge popularity during the balmy summer months as beer lovers flocked to the site. As the weather worsened and punters were less inclined to sit outside, the team saw an opportunity to welcome those customers into the warmth of a pub.

