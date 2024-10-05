New Chichester restaurant to bring 'a delightful taste of Italian charm' to city
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Italian restaurant chain Piccolino has moved into 31 – 33 South Street and is set to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, November 5.
The site was previously occupied by Three Joes Pizza, which closed abruptly in April.
The ‘stunning’ 6,000 sq-ft premises has been renovated following an ‘extensive investment’, bringing the first Piccolino to Sussex.
A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said the new Chichester restaurant will ‘bring a new era of Italian dining that has been exclusively developed for the city’.
"The restaurant will boast chic interiors; from the breathtaking marble topped bar area, to the brass ceiling inlays and diamond cut mirrors adorning the main restaurant, the new Piccolino captures true Italian glamour,” the spokesperson said.
“Opening this autumn, guests will be able to indulge in the finest freshly prepared Italian cuisine and experience Piccolino’s unique table-side immersive culinary offering; such as the giant Pecorino cheese wheel serving up the best authentic Roman carbonara, and the salt-baked seabass, cooked and filleted tableside.
“The lovingly curated Autumn menu features delicious dishes including Truffle Carpaccio, tender Ossobuco and Linguine Lobster, along with premium steak cuts and Piccolino’s limited edition 25-layer lasagne.
“Renowned for warm hospitality, exceptional food and drink, and lively atmosphere, the new Piccolino restaurant promises to captivate diners with the freshest and most authentic Italian cuisine, sourced from top suppliers in Tuscany, Florence, Naples, and beyond.
“Piccolino’s extensive bar menu is as expertly crafted as its food menu, with iconic cocktails and speciality wines handpicked by dedicated sommeliers, to be enjoyed in the restaurants decadent bar area."
Andrew Garton, CEO of Individual Restaurants, added: “We are thrilled to introduce the first Piccolino to Sussex in Chichester.
"This opening marks a milestone for Piccolino, being the first venue in the county. We pride ourselves in delivering the finest Italian cuisine, ingredients and way of life to our guests.
“The brand new restaurant will be delivering the outstanding hospitality and vibrant Italian cuisine that Piccolino is known for, and we cannot wait to bring this to the community of Chichester.”
For more information about Piccolino, visit: www.piccolinorestaurants.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.