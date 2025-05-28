New community café opens in Pebsham

Pebsham Community Association, a registered charity, manages the entire hub, which also features two halls that can be hired out, along with the café space.

There are no paid staff, and the charity relies on the generosity of its volunteers.

They say that the café is a perfect place for catching up with friends and meeting new people. For home workers, it's also a cosy and friendly environment to work from, offering lots of natural light, fast Wi-Fi, and numerous power sockets.

The café area was once a social club, but it closed around 2017. Since then, they used the space as a storage room until it was recently transformed into a café.

Charlie Rustem, a trustee at Pebsham Community Association, explains: "The room was full of stuff that we had cleared out from other parts of the building, and it was an absolute tip. It was a storeroom; it was full of old suitcases, tools, and paint - just things that we didn't know what to do with, so it all went in there.

"We wanted to use the area to develop community engagement and cohesion. To create a welcoming place for all members of the community to come together.

"Rother Voluntary Action gave us some money to help get started. We've been supported by Bexhill Town Council, and now we've got a disabled toilet that's just been installed. The centre's now got fully automated doors to make it disability compliant. The masons have supported us. Balfour Beatty, who are building the new houses up the road, provided us with around 16 workers for free for two days to completely gut the room from ceiling to floor, knock down anything that was condemned, and give us a bit of a blank canvas to work from."

Some of the items on offer at the café include hot and cold drinks, light breakfast options, sandwiches, paninis, homemade cakes and snacks. The team says that they want to make this affordable for customers. If you buy one hot drink, you can refill as many times as you like for £3.

A crowdfunding page was also set up to help raise funds.

Charlie adds: "East Sussex County Council helped us create one of their crowdfunding pages, which they kindly matched, and the community helped us raise six, seven grand on top of that.

"Pebsham is stuck out on its own, really, out in the sticks. We're quite far away from the town, and we've got such a close-knit community around here that they deserve to have something on their doorsteps that they can go to.”

Charlie explained that the hub is all about people being able to use the space, not just for tea or coffee, but to access certain services, such as Bexhill Food Bank: "During the couple of weeks that we've been open, we've had coffee mornings from St Michael's Church that have come down and are now going to be regulars. We've started up the food pantry with support from Bexhill Food Bank, and that's now happening every Wednesday. There'll be Macmillan drop-in sessions for those patients that are affected by cancer and their families for support."

The community café is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9:30-1:30pm

You can find out more here: https://pebshamcommunityhub.co.uk/

1 . New community cafe at Pebsham Community Hub in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. Centre: Charlie Rustem, trustee at Pebsham Community Association, with volunteers Danny Mason and Kathy Portch. New community cafe at Pebsham Community Hub in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. Pic Justin Lycett. Centre: Charlie Rustem, trustee at Pebsham Community Association, with volunteers Danny Mason and Kathy Portch. Photo: Justin L

2 . New community cafe at Pebsham Community Hub in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. Bexhill Food Bank volunteers are pictured. Pic Justin Lycett. New community cafe at Pebsham Community Hub in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. Bexhill Food Bank volunteers are pictured. Photo: Justin L

3 . New community cafe at Pebsham Community Hub in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. New community cafe at Pebsham Community Hub in Seabourne Road, Bexhill. Photo: Justin L