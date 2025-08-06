New crafting supplies shop opens in St Leonards

The shop is owned by Hastings-born Theresa Hodge, who describes herself as a veteran crafter and disability activist. Theresa is visually impaired, but she hasn't let that stop her from her passion for crafting and sharing insights into her work practice with other crafters, such as using texture to create tactile pieces, examining different fabrics and other materials that allow for interaction, due to Theresa's own unique sensory needs.

The shop sells a variety of crafting items, including haberdashery, art and craft supplies, and handmade gifts, which include unique knitted products and homewares, such as mugs, coasters, and bespoke fabric-covered notebooks.

Theresa explains: "My previous background is in disability equality training and consultancy, but I've always been a very keen crafter and have done it all my life. Five years ago, I decided to develop my craft business, selling my own handmade products and craft supplies. And I wanted not just to sell online, I wanted to sell locally because I'm a strong believer in local shops and people being able to actually go and physically see what they're buying."

Theresa's friend and colleague, Penny Pepper, a well-known local author, poet, and disability activist, is also involved with the shop and has her living archive there. They're both excited about hosting an open studio during Coastal Currents this year - the open studios are taking place on August 30/31 and September 6/7.

Speaking about this, Theresa said: "We're both going to be here, I'll be demonstrating various aspects of the crafts that I do and make. It enables people to drop in and see what I'm doing, but Penny will also be launching her living archive of her work, which she's been very involved in since the 80s. So she'll be launching her archive of work and doing regular talks about her work."

It was clear that Theresa was extremely proud of this new venture and was looking forward to engaging with customers, not just to sell items, but also to share her knowledge and expertise.

She said: "I'm pleased to be in the hub of Kings Road, which has developed nicely over the years, and I think it's a really vibrant road now. I'm pleased to be on the high street, with good footfall and for people to see me as the local craft and haberdashery shop. Customers have already been coming in and buying. They've also been saying, 'I'm really glad to find you here, this is just what I need in the area.'

"I'm very keen on making crafts and arts and crafts accessible to everybody. So, not just disabled people, it's about everybody, it's about inclusion. So everything I have, I will always think about how easy and accessible it is to use."

The shop is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10-4.30pm.

