New cycling clothing business opens as part of council pop-up shop scheme

A keen cyclist is using Chichester District Council’s Pop-Up Shop scheme to help launch a range of high-quality and durable cycling wear.

Kateryna Kryvokhat'ko-Furlong from Chichester, runs The Guilty Cyclist and has just opened up in 7a Crane Street, Chichester until the end of July.

Her shop specialises in high-quality cycling clothing that has been designed to be extremely durable.

Kateryna came up with the idea for the company after her own experiences of not being able to find quite the right fit or durability that she was after as a proficient cyclist herself. She works with a couple of key suppliers to address the particular clothing issues she has found as a cyclist.

When visiting the shop customers are able to try the clothing on and Kateryna also has a bike set up within the shop so that people can find out how the garments feel and fit when actually cycling.

In addition, the shop is working with South Downs Service Centre to offer cycling repair and maintenance workshops.

“The clothing that we sell is carefully selected and of high quality and durability, in order to withstand the wear and tear of consistent cycling,” says Kateryna.

“As well as offering people a place to find the right cycling clothing we also organise group rides, allowing cyclists to explore Chichester's scenic cycling routes alongside like-minded enthusiasts.

“We pride ourselves on creating a welcoming and supportive environment for all levels of cyclists. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, our knowledgeable staff is always available to provide guidance, advice, and recommendations.”

Launched to help support small and start-up businesses, Chichester District Council’s Pop-Up Shop scheme makes use of suitable vacant properties owned by the council and provides them as affordable temporary premises. This allows smaller businesses to have the opportunity to trial business concepts and trade in the city centre without the commitment of a longer-term lease.

As well providing the opportunity to gain valuable experience, the initiative also offers small businesses an idea of what is needed to grow their business.

“We’re delighted to welcome The Guilty Cyclist to our Pop-Up Shop scheme,” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth and Place at Chichester District Council.

“The scheme was developed by our Economic Development Team to help give small and start-up enterprises the opportunity to gain high street exposure by providing affordable temporary premises for them to rent for short periods. This gives local entrepreneurs the opportunity to trial business concepts and trade in a high street location without the commitment or cost of a longer-term lease.

“As a council, we are committed to supporting our high streets and local businesses and want to do what we can to give smaller businesses and start-ups the opportunity to trade in the city.”

Since launching, the scheme has welcomed a variety of local businesses including a vintage clothing retailer, a digital printing firm, an ice cream business, a computing company, and a flooring business, children’s clothes shop as well as artists and designers.

People can find out more about the council’s pop-up shop initiative by visiting: www.chichester.gov.uk/businesssupportandadvice