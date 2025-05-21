New dog cafe opens at ESK in Eastbourne

A new dog cafe has opened its doors at ESK in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It officially opened its doors at ESK’s pet pantry at its warehouse on Courtlands Road.

At the cafe dogs will be able to munch on tasty dog-friendly treats, socialise with other canine companions and relax while customers browse all that store has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe offers a variety of ice creams for your dog to enjoy including blueberry, cranberry, strawberry and banana and honey, cupcakes, biscuits and cookies and ‘Doodle’s Deli’.

A new dog cafe has opened its doors at ESK in Eastbourne. Picture: ESK

A spokesperson for ESK said: “Treat your four-legged friend and watch as your pooch enjoys tasty treats in our cafe and socialise with other canine friends in a pet-friendly atmosphere.

"Join us at our dog cafe for a memorable outing that celebrates the bond between you and your loyal companion.”