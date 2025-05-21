New dog cafe opens at ESK in Eastbourne
It officially opened its doors at ESK’s pet pantry at its warehouse on Courtlands Road.
At the cafe dogs will be able to munch on tasty dog-friendly treats, socialise with other canine companions and relax while customers browse all that store has to offer.
The cafe offers a variety of ice creams for your dog to enjoy including blueberry, cranberry, strawberry and banana and honey, cupcakes, biscuits and cookies and ‘Doodle’s Deli’.
A spokesperson for ESK said: “Treat your four-legged friend and watch as your pooch enjoys tasty treats in our cafe and socialise with other canine friends in a pet-friendly atmosphere.
"Join us at our dog cafe for a memorable outing that celebrates the bond between you and your loyal companion.”