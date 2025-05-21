New dog cafe opens at ESK in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 16:49 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:39 BST
A new dog cafe has opened its doors at ESK in Eastbourne.

It officially opened its doors at ESK’s pet pantry at its warehouse on Courtlands Road.

At the cafe dogs will be able to munch on tasty dog-friendly treats, socialise with other canine companions and relax while customers browse all that store has to offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The cafe offers a variety of ice creams for your dog to enjoy including blueberry, cranberry, strawberry and banana and honey, cupcakes, biscuits and cookies and ‘Doodle’s Deli’.

A new dog cafe has opened its doors at ESK in Eastbourne. Picture: ESKplaceholder image
A new dog cafe has opened its doors at ESK in Eastbourne. Picture: ESK

A spokesperson for ESK said: “Treat your four-legged friend and watch as your pooch enjoys tasty treats in our cafe and socialise with other canine friends in a pet-friendly atmosphere.

"Join us at our dog cafe for a memorable outing that celebrates the bond between you and your loyal companion.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice