A brand new dog walking facility has opened in Cuckfield.

Paw Paddock at Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, welcomed its first customers in the area on Tuesday, May 7.

The site provides three acres of grassland so dogs can run freely with company. Staff announced on Faceboook that it will ‘allow your dog the freedom it deserves, off the lead in an exclusive environment’.

People can book at www.pawpaddock.co.uk or by using the company’s booking app – Paw Paddock. Follow the new facility on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pawpaddock.

Paw Paddock at Holmsted Farm, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield, welcomed its first customers in the area on Tuesday, May 7. Photo: Google Street View

Paw Paddock founder Robert Brown, from Chichester, told the Middy: “It is in a beautiful location, set back from the road, providing a safe space for people to walk their dogs, giving customers a paddock in a rural setting.”

Robert said the facility has had a great response so far with plenty of positive feedback from customers. He said he hopes the new Paw Paddock offers dog walkers a secure space for their pets to get fresh air and exercise.

Robert said “It gives peace of mind for dogs to be let off the lead from the moment you close the double gates in our secure parking area. The paddock is perfect for many reasons, offering an outdoor, exclusive space for training, anxious/reactive dogs. We have agility equipment in the paddock, a field shelter and benches, providing dog waste bins and dispensers. Water is provided, giving a well needed drink at the end of the walk.”

He continued: “The location is perfect for us, our closest site being Paw Paddock -Horsham. The demand in the area is huge so we are excited to be able to provide a paddock in Cuckfield. The Landowner has been great to work alongside.”

He added: “The site is approximately three areas, with a secure parking area for two cars and a solid path running the perimeter of the paddock. The site allows you to bring up to four dogs. We offer 25 and 55 minute exclusive sessions.”