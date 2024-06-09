Londis in Eastbourne, was officially opened on June 1 by local leaders from the town including Liberal Demorcrat candidate Josh Babarinde as well as Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Londis said: “Thank you Josh Babarinde OBE for cutting the ribbon and officially opening the doors to our public and community it was such an honour.

"Special thanks to Cllr Christina Ewbank and Leader of the Eastbourne Borough council, Cllr Stephen Holt, for gracing this special occasion and for your support. “We are humbled by your presence.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team @Sussex Police for your presence at the event and advisories.

“We are proud to be associated with Inspire Sussex as a chosen charity and part of being involved in giving back to the community,

“Last but not least a big thank you to all our well wishers customers and everyone who attended our launch.”

1 . Londis in Seaside Official Opening (Photo by Jon Rigby) Londis in Seaside Official Opening (Photo by Jon Rigby) Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

