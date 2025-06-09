New Eastbourne McDonald's applies for late night licence

Demolition of the building previously on the site. Photo: Jon Rigby

A fast-food restaurant set to open in Eastbourne has applied for a licence which would allow it to stay open until 5am.

McDonald’s has applied to Eastbourne Borough Council for a premises licence for its new branch set to open in the town.

The restaurant, at the Crumbles in Pevensey Bay Road, is currently under construction after receiving planning permission in March 2024.

The licence application requests the provision of late night refreshment between the hours of 11pm and 5am, Mondays to Sundays, for consumption on and off the premises.

The notice reads: “Any person who desires to make a representation to the grant should send a brief written statement of the grounds of his/her objection to:- [email protected] or Licensing Team, Eastbourne Town Hall, Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4UG."

The deadline for submissions is midnight on June 26, 2025.

You can view the public notice at publicnoticeportal.uk.