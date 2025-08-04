New Eastbourne McDonald's can open 24/7

A new McDonald’s in Eastbourne can open 24/7 after being granted a late night licence.

The fast food chain is set to open a branch at the Crumbles in Pevensey Bay Road.

The new McDonald’s – which will be the town’s third – is currently under construction after receiving planning permission in March 2024.

Following a licencing hearing, Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) has granted the restaurant a late premises licence.

This allows it to serve refreshments between the hours of 11pm and 5am, and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The application received 25 objections, largely expressing concerns over anti-social behaviour, noise pollution and increased litter in The Crumbles car park.

A petition, signed by 74 locals, was also submitted and highlighted concerns over ‘youths racing up and down in cars’.

“We feel the problem with noise and fume polution will be exacerbated should these opening hours be allowed to go ahead,” the petition said.

Another objection reads: “The harbour is a community that takes pride in the local area and residents go out of their way to look after the environment, including clearing discarded litter.

"An all night McDonald’s will increase noise, litter and anti social behaviour and make residents feel unsafe.”

According to EBC’S licencing sub-committee, Sussex Police ‘have agreed ad ditional conditions’ with the applicant, including CCTV, and ‘have not raised concerns relating to anti-social behaviour in the car park’.

The applicant added that a business, with CCTV and lights on in the evening, was ‘more likely to put off anti-social behaviour than add to it’. They also said staff will do a ‘minimum of three litter picks a day’.

In granting the licence, EBC’s sub-committee said: “ Members do recognise the difficulties faced by residents with anti-social driving which is also affecting other areas of the town.”