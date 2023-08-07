BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

New Eastbourne town centre tea room announces when it will open

A new tea room in Eastbourne town centre has confirmed when it will open.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:02 BST

Jojo’s Tea Room is opening in Seaside Road on Saturday, August 19.

Jo Lindsay, who moved to Eastbourne from Barnet in London to run the cafe, had said: “I am very excited. It has been my dream for so long and it is finally coming true, so that is great.”

Miss Lindsay said will offer afternoon teas including a selection of sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and a variety of cakes.

Owner Jo Lindsay outside Jojo's Tea Room in Eastbourne town centre

1. Owner Jo Lindsay outside Jojo's Tea Room in Eastbourne town centre

Owner Jo Lindsay outside Jojo's Tea Room in Eastbourne town centre Photo: Staff

The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre

2. The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre

The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre Photo: Staff

The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre

3. The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre

The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre Photo: Staff

The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre

4. The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre

The site of Jojo's Team Room in Eastbourne town centre Photo: Staff

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:London