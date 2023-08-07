New Eastbourne town centre tea room announces when it will open
A new tea room in Eastbourne town centre has confirmed when it will open.
Jojo’s Tea Room is opening in Seaside Road on Saturday, August 19.
Jo Lindsay, who moved to Eastbourne from Barnet in London to run the cafe, had said: “I am very excited. It has been my dream for so long and it is finally coming true, so that is great.”
Miss Lindsay said will offer afternoon teas including a selection of sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, and a variety of cakes.
