New entrepreneurs setting up shop in Horsham's high street

Swan Walk Shopping Centre’s new independent retail line up has seen Major Mind Games, the town’s first immersive escape room experience, indoor plant specialist Hugo Green and bite-sized therapy salon POD Massage added to their existing retail outlets.

Additionally in the town’s Colletts Alley off Middle Street, Lorna Beard has opened a first floor Art Gallery and Studio.

Hugo Green and Lorna Beard Studios first dipped their toes in the water of retail by taking advantage of Horsham District Council’s Pop Up Horsham facility in the town’s West Street in 2021, enabling them to ‘test the water’ in the field of retail trading.

David and Chris Woods-Hale (Major Mind Games), Cllr Jonathan Chowen, Gill Buchanan (Swan Walk Manager), Lorna Beard (Lorna Beard Studios), Drew Dewsall (Gobsmack Comics)

An additional business, Gobsmack Comics, also benefitted from the council’s initial Pop Up Horsham partnership back in 2015 and is still successfully trading in Swan Walk Shopping Centre.

Chris Woods-Hale, director at Major Mindgames said: “The council has been completely supportive and was quick to see the wider benefit of a destination business such as ours for the town as a whole.

“The Additional Restrictions Grant funding they awarded us has made a significant difference to our launch, enabling us to open a more impactful businesses on day one than we had planned initially.”

Lorna Beard added: “The exposure and experience I gained from my time in last year’s Pop Up shop inspired me to take the leap into a studio and gallery of my own. I think Horsham has the ability to attract an even greater range of specialist creative and experience-based businesses based on the public response I have personally found.”

Gill Buchanan, Swan Walk centre manager, added: “Having these new businesses join us this summer is great for both Swan Walk and the town centre and working with all partners in our community, especially the council remains a priority for us.”