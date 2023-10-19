New fireworks shop open in Crawley thanks to dynamic entrepreneurial duo - and this is how you can get 10% off
Their venture – The Firework Outlet - brings spectacular array of fireworks and pyrotechnics to the community, just in time for the upcoming festivities.
The ambitious women, both from Caterham and passionate about fireworks, decided to turn their love for these dazzling displays into a business opportunity. Sarah and Justine, who both have a background in event décor and retail management, recognised the untapped potential in providing high-quality fireworks to residents and event organisers in Crawley and the surrounding areas.
Located on Tilgate Parade, the shop is strategically positioned to cater to the needs of the local community. With a vibrant storefront adorned banners and eye-catching displays, it's hard to miss. Justine and Sarah have meticulously designed their store to be a one-stop destination for all things fireworks.
Justine said: “The shop's inventory is nothing short of impressive, boasting a wide selection of fireworks from several manufacturers, including inexpensive selection packs to professional event displays. Whether you're planning a back garden celebration, a wedding, a corporate event, or just a fun night with friends, The Firework Outlet has something for everyone. Customers can expect not only a diverse range of products but also expert advice on safety and usage, making it a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”
The opening of The Firework Outlet is timely, with various events and celebrations lined up throughout the coming months. Whether it's Guy Fawkes Night, Divali, or New Year's Eve, residents can now source their fireworks locally and support a small local business.
Local authorities have fully reviewed the premises and provisions and the relevant licenses have been issued.
Justine added: “The Firework Outlet is not just about selling fireworks; it's about kindling the joy of celebration in the community. Sarah and I are excited to be a part of the Crawley business community and are eager to contribute to the town's festive atmosphere.”
Justine added: “We have an early bird 10% discount running until Oct 29th and we want people to come and support local!”
They are stocking four brands: Black Cat, Standard, Kimbolton and Celtic.
You can find the opening hours here.
The grand opening was on Sunday, October 15 at 11am.