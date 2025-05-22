New flat bed milling machine is to streamline production at St Leonards on Sea factory

Premium electrical accessories manufacturer based on the outskirts of Hastings, Focus SB has invested in a new flat bed milling machine to cope with increased demand for its Renaissance flat screwless plate launched at Decorex 2023.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to the bespoke nature of the modern Renaissance design, the new MLCube commissioned from DATRON will further streamline Focus SB's manufacturing processes and enhance capacity. The new CNC machine will reduce machining time for Renaissance enabling the company to increase productivity for this industry leading product.

Last August the company also invested 40K in a new hydraulic swing beam guillotine at its No 22 facility. This critical piece of technology for precision cutting different sheet brass and stainless steel material thicknesses has enabled Focus SB to reduce metal waste and improve production efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2023 Focus SB invested £90K in a new CNC machine and signed off on a new replacement paint spray booth installed in December of the same year at a further investment of £20K. This followed a previous investment in excess of £120k for another CNC machine and cobot feed in 2022 as part of an ongoing investment programme into new technology and equipment.

Renaissance architrave keypad switches with programmable LED indicators, Ochre finish, Focus SB

Managing Director, Gary Stevens comments: “Our philosophy at Focus SB has always been to be the number one manufacturer of luxury electrical accessories, and that means investment in innovative new products as an ongoing process, in addition to continual investment into new technology and equipment. It is our intention to be at the forefront of technology and automation whilst maintaining and developing artisan craftsmanship, blending them together to produce beautiful products.”