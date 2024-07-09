Greggs store. Photo: Staff

A new Greggs store could on its way to Eastbourne following a planning application.

Planning permission for Greggs signage to be placed at an empty shop has been submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council.

The building, in Terminus Road, was formerly occupied by Yours Clothing which shut its doors for good last year.

If the plans are approved, this would be the second Greggs store in the town centre, with the bakery chain already having a shop in the Beacon.

Greggs has been approached for comment.