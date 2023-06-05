Blako & Friends, based at 76-77 Queens Road, is run by Tania Carpus and her family.

Tania moved to the UK from her native Romania when she was 20 and said she worked hard with her family to raise the money to set up the business.

The cafe is named after her dog Blako.

Tania said: “It all started when I came to the UK when I was only 20 years old. I worked until recently as a carer and worked very hard, together with my family to gain the money I needed so my dream could become true, which is to have my own business. Even though I am still at a young age, I am a confident person and my family is very supportive.

"We worked very hard, day and night for this place to look unique and different as possible. I wanted to bring something new in Hastings, a friendly and welcoming environment so that our costumers can enjoy it. We are very passionate about everything we are doing here.

"The name of the cafe is inspired from my Labrador boy Blako, who is a part of our family and love a lot. We are a pet-friendly cafe as well.

"Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a good time here at Blako & Friends and drink quality coffee and delicious food as breakfast, homemade pastry and traditional food from Romania, my country. We work as a family and I am very grateful to them for all the support and help they gave me.”

