Bubba’s Lounge BBQ is based in Harold Place and specialises in all kinds of BBQ food.

The restaurant is owned by Karzan Ramazan-Aziz and managed by Parris Ray-Rixon.

Parris said: “We opened Monday, June 10. We did a soft opening as we had a couple of private functions booked during that week and didn’t want to be turning too many people away. The feedback we’ve had has been amazing.

“Karzan wanted to open this restaurant as he wanted to become a part of a community, bringing smiles to people’s faces and letting everyone have a taste of the amazing food that’s been created.

“He didn’t want to see another building being left to rot and go to waste. He saw the potential this building had and he’s spent many a long night getting this building to become his dream restaurant.

“We specialise in BBQ food, from chicken/lamb shish to seafood to meze and even vegetarian. We also offer a wide range of food and an even wider range of drinks.

“Karzan hired myself as manager, as I’ve had years of experience in the hospitality industry. He’s put his full trust in me, and I can’t wait to help this business grow into something special. He has every confidence in me in making this business work.”

Parris added that the venue hired its chef, as he has had five successful restaurant businesses in the past.

Parris said: “He has poured his love and soul into creating the most amazing menu. His food is out of this world.

“We’ve hired three waitresses who I’ve trained up to give the best customer service and to make sure that every customer leaves our restaurant with a smile on their face and belly full of good food. We want everyone who comes into our restaurant to want to come back.”

