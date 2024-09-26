New Haywards Heath-based home care company is offering extra services
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
From its office in Haywards Heath the branch serves the communities of Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Crowborough and Tunbridge Wells. It is part of the UK wide, award-winning PerCurra homecare network that was founded in 2008.
Niran Adigun, the Managing Director of the Haywards Heath branch said: “I chose to be part of the PerCurra network because I share the brand’s values and I am passionate about providing exceptional levels of service – whether this is supporting clients in their own home or helping them to enjoy activities outside their home.
“My experience in the care sector spans more than ten years, in residential settings as well as in the community. I have particular expertise in supporting young adults and also people with dementia and other mental health needs.
“Now that we have obtained CQC registration we can offer a full range of care and support services to our local community. We look forward to welcoming new clients and delivering excellent standards of care as well as expanding our team of dedicated care professionals.”
For more information about the support services provided by PerCurra Haywards Heath telephone 01444 620121, email hello26@percurra.com or visit the website https://www.percurra.com/percurra-haywards-heath .
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.