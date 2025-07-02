New hearing care clinic opening in Crowborough

CROWBOROUGH locals keen to check their hearing is in tip top condition will now have a new place in town to get that done – as a team of local experts are opening a new state-of-the-art hearing care hub on Monday (7th July).

And local people have been invited along to join the celebrations on opening day – with refreshments available and special offers for those who pop along!

It’s the latest investment in the local area by the team at locally-owned-and-run Specsavers Crowborough in the High Street, who have been delivering eye care services in the town for three years.

The clinic, based at the store in Regent House, will offer a full range of hearing care services, including comprehensive hearing tests, hearing aid fittings, hearing aid maintenance, hearing protection and wax removal.

Hearing test

Heading up the new audiology clinic is Natalie Dodd, an experienced audiologist who has worked with Specsavers for eight years.

Natalie says: ‘Maintaining healthy hearing is vital for overall well-being. I am so excited to be joining the team at Specsavers Crowborough and can’t wait to meet local people and help them with their hearing – so why not pop in and see us for a chat.’

Dimple Mehta, optical director and Badrinath Mohandas, retail director at Specsavers Crowborough, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Natalie to the team – and that together we will be able to offer high-quality hearing care to local people. We’re committed to expanding our services in the town to meet customer need, and to improving local health and wellness in any way we can.’

For more information or to book a sight test, call Specsavers Crowborough on 01892 362091 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/crowborough