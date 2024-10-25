New hire as Vail Williams’ Gatwick regional business grows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Property consultancy Vail Williams has appointed a new surveyor in response to growing business demand.

Jake Collins has joined the Gatwick agency team in Crawley from Worthing-based estate agent Michael Jones, where he held a senior negotiating role.

He is experienced in working in the Sussex commercial property market and specialises in the acquisition and disposal of commercial property, working with occupiers, landlords, investors and developers.

He said: “I am thrilled to be appointed by Vail Williams and I am looking to utilise my skill sets and regional experience to ensure clients continue to receive the second-to-none service for which Vail Williams is renowned.

NEW HIRE: Jake Collins of Vail Williams

“I was seeking a new challenge and am relishing being part of such a progressive and professional agency team in an exceptional firm.”

Jake, who completed his education at Chichester College, added: “I am looking forward to expanding my wide range of knowledge across all commercial property sectors, including retail, industrial, office and investment, and will be able to strengthen my experience, working with clients across Surrey, Sussex and Kent.”

He works alongside partner Steve Berrett and associate Mikael Goldsmith in the Gatwick agency team.

Vail Williams’ Gatwick regional managing partner Suzanne Holloway said: “Jake has fitted seamlessly into our agency team and has hit the ground running to become a valued colleague as business continues to expand.

“He has particular expertise in dealing with industrial, office and retail assets, and has been involved in a range of freehold disposals across the Gatwick region.

“Jake is also adept at real estate marketing and possess a keen knowledge of market appraisals, land values and development.”

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.