New hires and leadership promotion to drive further growth at Littlehampton-based SafeSite Facilities

SafeSite Facilities in Littlehampton has promoted Kerry Glyde to stock manager, appointed Rob Blakeman as business development manager and Jack Lowdell as sales manager to support its growth strategy.

Kerry, who has worked at SafeSite Facilities for 10 years, was promoted from the role of purchase ledger after working across numerous departments within the company.

Both Rob and Jack bring a wealth of sales experience to support the business, which is considered a leader in construction, event site safety and security.

Paul Goossens, operations director at SafeSite Facilities said: “We’re so pleased to promote Kerry, whose many years of experience have enabled her to know the business inside out. The appointments of Rob and Jack are exciting strategic new hires, supporting plans to expand our operations, build on client relationships and enhance our reputation for excellent customer service. I’m convinced they will all play a major role in delivering an exciting future for the business.”

Rob Blakeman

Kerry’s role will involve keeping a close eye on current inventory, managing replenishment, and making sure older stock is rotated or moved to avoid space issues, as well as ensuring the sales team can secure orders and deliver within tight time frames.

Kerry said: “This new role is an exciting challenge that I’m genuinely looking forward to.

“This position looks set to be fast paced, requiring constant adaptation and attention to detail as we ensure optimal stock levels for sales and hires. I can’t wait to put my experience into practice.”

Rob has joined the newly formed external sales team as business development manager, bringing a proven track record of delivering results through a strategic, customer-focused approach. With extensive experience across both the construction and non-mechanical sectors, he is ideally positioned to drive growth and build strong client relationships.

Jack Lowdell

As sales manager, Jack will lead and support the sales team to drive revenue growth. He will also expand the business’ market presence, coach the team and ensure together they exceed their goals, while maintaining exceptional customer service.

He joins the business with 15 years of hands-on sales experience and a passion for individual and team development.

Jack said: “I was looking for the opportunity to join a company going through a period of growth. The chance to join a well-established team and be part of and contribute to that journey was a big driver in my decision.”

For further information please visit: https://www.safesitefacilities.co.uk/