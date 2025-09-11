New homewares concept store opens in St Leonards

Owned by husband and wife team Jonathon and Laura Low, they describe their business as a homewares concept store, covering antiques through to contemporary.

The couple moved to St Leonards five years ago and fell in love with the area, its vibe, and friendliness. They have exciting plans for the business, including opening a courtyard area and cocktail bar.

Jonathon explains: "My experience is in antiques. I cover a whole range from the antique period right through to the contemporary. My wife is an interior architect and has extensive experience spanning commercial to residential high-end projects. So we've teamed up together, and this is the result of our work and our experiences put together in a really fabulous space.

"It's a curated, inviting, and inspirational space punctuated with our products, which we find both locally, nationally, and internationally. We collaborate with fellow dealers who also share spaces here with us, and we're very proud to have them on board.

"The building was built in 1886, and since then it has been through two wars and has suffered bomb damage. We came in, and yes, there were challenges with the building. We have worked to transform this space into its current state with the help of local tradespeople. We found some absolutely brilliant electricians, decorators, plumbers, builders and carpenters.

"There was a stockroom area at the back, which then all of a sudden became a courtyard, after I pulled out a screw and the whole ceiling fell down. We're looking to roof over the courtyard because we're intending to have a cocktail bar, somewhere people can escape to without loud music and just somewhere nice and mellow to enjoy either an alcoholic or a non-alcoholic cocktail, and locally sourced wines and beers."

The store offers beautifully painted artwork and furnishings, many of which are one-of-a-kind, along with antiques, lighting and sculptures: "We love things that have a design element, have a bit of a soul, have something curious about it or an edge about it."

There are two more levels above the shop, and they're hoping to turn that space into artist studios or work-from-home office spaces, which people can use for a change of scenery.

Laura has created a stage area at the front of the store, and they plan to hold talk events there. Jonathon said: "The intention is to have a professional interviewer to assist us in interviewing local people who have now found Hastings, Rye and East Sussex as their home and they've got some brilliant skill sets and knowledge, be they a film producer, a writer, artist, who want to share their experiences with a small audience of 25-30 people. The majority of the ticket sales will go to our locally chosen communities and charities."

The couple said that local support has been fantastic - 300 people visited the shop last Saturday - and Kings Road shopkeepers have made them feel very welcome.

You can follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pitch_st_leonards

1 . Pitch Pitch, a new homewares concept store at 42 Kings Road, St Leonards. Owners Jonathon and Laura Low. Photo: Justin L

