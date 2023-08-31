New horizons for two trainees at Worthing accountants Carpenter Box
Sarah Miller, from Worthing, and Jack Gamon, from Haywards Heath, had both been looking for a change in direction.
Sarah gained a degree in Animal Behaviour and Welfare in 2017 and worked at Plumpton College as a lecturer in animal care before becoming a Teaching Assistant at a junior school.
“Working in education was a natural progression for me because I’d always interacted well with people,” said Sarah, “but I was keen to try something new…something that would offer improved benefits and a better work/life balance.”
A former education colleague who’d already made the switch suggested she contact accountancy and advisory firm Carpenter Box. A successful application saw Sarah start as an Administrator before transitioning to a Tax Trainee. Now, she’s aiming to complete the Association of Taxation Technicians qualification next year.
“I love the flexible working patterns and the supportive environment, and I hope to progress to the position of Tax Manager in the future.”
Jack took a year out after ‘A’ levels and worked at a Crawley estate agency. However, he’d always had a passion for finance and business and was recommended to contact Carpenter Box by a relative who’d been a client of the firm for more than 20 years.
“I knew straight away this was what I wanted to do, and I was really pleased when I was taken on by the audit team,” said Jack. “The Carpenter Box apprenticeship scheme meant I was able to earn and learn while studying for the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants qualification. Now, I’ve been promoted to Audit Senior, looking after a variety of clients.”
Alan Edwards, Managing Partner at Carpenter Box, commented: “We are always keen to recruit new talent from a variety of backgrounds to widen the skill and experience base across the firm. Sarah and Jack are just two among many positive examples at Carpenter Box of how a career change can be good for individuals, our business and our clients.”